"I wanna be the guy" - Roman Reigns' enemy interested in going after Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Title

LA Knight recently expressed his desire to win his first championship on the WWE main roster this year.

The Megastar debuted on the main roster last year as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. However, he later dropped the gimmick and returned to his LA Knight persona. He has since become a top star on SmackDown. Last November, the 41-year-old challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Nevertheless, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Knight stated he wants to win a title on the main roster in 2024. He claimed he desired to be "the guy."

"I mean, it seems past due I guess in some regards. You know, some others would say, 'Oh, he doesn't need it.' But for me, I think I do need it. And I think the reason I need it is because it's the recognition that the company is saying, and not even the company saying, it's that I have gotten to a level where I have proven that I'm beyond worthy, I have proven that I deserve it, and I've proven that I've earned it," he said.

The Megastar added:

"Any of them in all honesty but I mean I'm looking for the top spot. Look, anybody would love to be a Tag Team Champion, a U.S. Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, the World Champion, any of that. I wanna be the guy. So, whether that means I need to win, you know, an Intercontinental Championship or a U.S. Championship on the way, I'm about that. I look at the guys who come before me and, you know, they've used the Intercontinental Championship, the U.S. Title as their way to the top. And I've been able to springboard straight to the top, just barely short, but when it comes down to it, yeah, yeah. Let me use that leverage of an Intercontinental or a U.S. Title." [22:01 - 23:26]

Can LA Knight dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble?

Despite failing to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run at Crown Jewel, LA Knight will have another chance to win the title when he squares off against The Tribal Chief, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble.

Last Friday, The Megastar competed in a number-one contender's Triple Threat match against The Viper and The Phenomenal One on SmackDown. However, the three were attacked by The Bloodline, led by Reigns.

