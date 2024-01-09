4 reasons why LA Knight should beat Roman Reigns at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

At SmackDown New Year's Revolution, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles faced each other in a Triple Threat match to determine who would face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. However, interference from The Bloodline during this bout forced blue brand's GM, Nick Aldis, to make a crucial decision.

Towards the end of the episode, Aldis told Paul Heyman that Reigns would defend his championship against all three men in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble. Since then, the WWE Universe has been speculating about who could dethrone The Tribal Chief at the premium live event.

While each man is deserving in his way, LA Knight will be a favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns. In this article, we will look at four reasons why The Megastar must beat Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024:

#4. For LA Knight to maintain his momentum

The year 2023 was the greatest in LA Knight's professional wrestling career. From winning the SummerSlam SlimJim Battle Royal to teaming up with John Cena at Fastlane, Knight was part of many significant moments. However, the biggest achievement he got last year was the support of the WWE Universe.

This support helped The Megastar build momentum and beat some big names in WWE. However, losses in important matches have derailed his career somewhere along the way. Hence, before it's too late and his momentum is hampered, the company could change things for good by booking him to win.

#3. Twist to the story

At WrestleMania 40, most people expect one of the following things from Roman Reigns. They either expect him to face The Rock or Cody Rhodes to finish the story against Reigns. However, this is where the Stamford-based promotion could shock fans by creating a major twist.

By booking LA Knight to win at Royal Rumble 2024, the promotion could book a storyline where Reigns challenges Knight to win back his title. This match between the two individuals could take place at WrestleMania 40, and this would be quite a shocking twist if it happened.

#2. Win a title before it's too late

Even though LA Knight has received plenty of support in the last few months, one simply can't ignore that he is 41 years old. Hence, WWE needs to book Knight accordingly and make him win a championship before his best days in the ring come to an end.

Apart from that, it's also important for the Stamford-based promotion to book him to win a championship before his momentum ends. While fans have done their best to support Knight through thick and thin, if he does not win a title in the coming months, The Mega Star might lose all the momentum he built.

#1. Reward for his hard work

When LA Knight rose to popularity, he made full use of it by giving it his best shot whenever he stepped inside the ring or appeared in front of the camera. Time after time, multiple members of the WWE Universe noticed Knight's efforts to improve his craft.

However, despite all the work he put in, the 41-year-old always lost important matches in WWE. Hence, at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024, WWE could flip the script and allow Knight to win his first championship on the main roster.

