"Apparently, I've been married twice this year" - Major WWE Superstar addresses viral personal life rumor

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently addressed the rumors suggesting he got married to his girlfriend last year.

The 41-year-old SmackDown star is currently one of the top competitors in WWE. Hence, several WWE fans have been curious to learn more about The Megastar's life outside the ring. Knight has been in a relationship with Michelle Yavulla for nearly six years. However, rumors recently went viral, suggesting the couple tied the knot in 2023.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Knight addressed these rumors, revealing they were untrue.

"So, apparently, I've been married twice this year as well. [Hey, congratulations!] Thank you even though I'm not married. It's a weird thing that once you start to climb and people start to notice you, now they start just looking for things. Now, all of a sudden people were more aware of the NWA stuff or maybe even some more of the IMPACT stuff, 'Wait a second, I wanna know more about this guy.' And people start looking for that stuff," he said.

The Megastar added:

"That's where I had the weird articles come up about like, 'Does LA Knight have a sister? Does he have a brother? He keeps his family life very secret' and stuff like that. And then it turns out that I got married over a weekend which was amazing that I got married this weekend because as far as I knew, I was wrestling in the ring all that da*n weekend. But somehow I found time to get married." [09:36 - 10:22]

LA Knight's girlfriend celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt message and an NSFW photo in bed. Check out the details here.

LA Knight will fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

Last Friday, LA Knight squared off against Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. However, the fight ended in no contest when The Bloodline attacked the three competitors.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis told Paul Heyman that Reigns would defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way match against Knight, Orton, and Styles at Royal Rumble.

Check out four reasons LA Knight should beat Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Check out the details here.

Please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.