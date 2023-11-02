LA Knight's girlfriend celebrates his birthday with NSFW photo in bed and heartfelt message

WWE Superstar LA Knight's girlfriend, Michelle Yavulla, sent The Megastar a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate his 41st birthday.

As The Megastar prepares for arguably the biggest match of his career when he squares off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, he celebrated his 41st birthday today.

The SmackDown star's girlfriend, Michelle Yavulla, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. She posted an NSFW photo of them in bed (check it here) and sent him a heartfelt message.

"It's an oldie, but a goodie. ❤️ Happy birthday, my love. Another year in the books and so sad that I'm not able to say this to you in person. The pups miss da pappa, and I miss you so much. Thank you for being my rock and for standing so strong for me and for us. I love the sh*t outta you!!! ❤️🥰🤣 #birthday #celebrationsomewhere #love #homeiswhereveryouare," she wrote.

When did WWE star LA Knight and Michelle Yavulla start dating?

LA Knight and Michelle Yavulla started dating in May 2018. The latter has since shared several posts on Instagram expressing her love for the 41-year-old SmackDown star.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary. Yavulla took to Twitter to wish her boyfriend a happy anniversary.

"To my Baberjack…another year in the books and oh how amazing it has been. Thank you for your love, support, consistency, partnership, da pappa-ness to our babies, and absolute craziness. Our lives are full of laughter and ridiculousness and there’s no place I’d rather be (wherever that may be with you)! Two peas in a pod, two kids in a candy shop. I Love You! Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

