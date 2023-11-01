30-year-old WWE Superstar interfering in Roman Reigns' match with LA Knight to set future feud is a possibility, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently addressed the possibility of Solo Sikoa interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Sikoa has helped his Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship several times over the past year. The Enforcer could also play a role in Reigns' upcoming championship defense next Saturday against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During an episode of The Monday Locker Room, Bin Hamin discussed the possibility of Sikoa interfering to help Reigns defeat Knight. He claimed it could set up a feud between The Megastar and The Enforcer.

"He can come out hat in hand, have a really great match, have some good falsies where the crowd really bites on it, and then have a heel finish. I don't care if it's Samoan Spike turn Spear, whatever it is, something simple. But at least then he can go, 'Solo Sikoa you motherf***er, you cost me and not just me, you cost all these people...etc,' and then he goes over on Solo Sikoa because that's the blood part of what the feud is and he then can get put on the shelf and folded back in because he lost to Roman even though he got beat in a heel way," he said. [From 55:59 to 56:32]

Check out the entire video below:

LA Knight wants to be the top guy in WWE

Despite only getting promoted to the main roster last year, LA Knight has quickly become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Now, the 41-year-old wants to become the top guy in WWE.

Speaking on The Superstar Crossover, Knight claimed he doesn't want to be "a guy who's just hanging out here."

"I want to be at the top of the industry. I don't want to be a guy who's just hanging out here and for that, you've got to be serious about the whole thing.So for me, I'm looking for that WWE Championship which is what we're headed to very soon, and in order to do that, you just can't be a silly, goofy guy. So I don't think I've done anything different other than just kind of kept my nose to the grindstone, keep moving forward, keep staying about my business, and it is what it is," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

