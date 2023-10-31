"I want to be at the top of the industry" - LA Knight discloses what his plans are heading into his match against Roman Reigns

LA Knight has opened up about what he wants to accomplish in the wrestling business and how he wants to be portrayed on TV.

The Megastar is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Before becoming popular with the fans as he is now, he was managing Maximum Male Models and was known as Max Dupri. However, after Triple H took over creative, he ditched the character and reverted to his NXT gimmick.

During a recent appearance on The Superstar Crossover, LA Knight stated that he doesn't want to be a comedic character. He wants to be on top of the wrestling industry. The Megastar added that he has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"For me it's like, I'm not trying to be fun and games. I might splash in a little bit of humor here and there, but then I'm going to turn the corner and be deadly serious because for me, I want to be at the top of the industry. I don't want to be a guy who's just hanging out here and for that, you've got to be serious about the whole thing," he said.

He added:

"So for me, I'm looking for that WWE Championship which is what we're headed to very soon, and in order to do that, you just can't be a silly, goofy guy. So I don't think I've done anything different other than just kind of kept my nose to the grindstone, keep moving forward, keep staying about my business, and it is what it is." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Will LA Knight be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel?

The Megastar will challenge for the coveted title for the first time in his career at the upcoming Premium Live Event when he goes one-on-one with Roman Reigns, who has been champion for over three years now.

On SamckDown last week, LA Knight was able to stand tall at the end of the show, and he nailed The Tribal Chief with the BFT.

If he hits that move at Crown Jewel, he could end up winning the match and the title. Many people are rooting for him to win the bout, and there's a chance that he could get the job done. It'll be interesting to see what takes place on November 4.

Do you think LA Knight will emerge victorious at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

