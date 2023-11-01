Major star returning to WWE ring for the first time in 4 years to face former champion in Saudi Arabia would be a spectacle, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently addressed the possibility of seeing Tyson Fury in a WWE ring again.

Over the past few years, the British boxer has made multiple appearances on WWE television. He even had a short feud with Braun Strowman, which ended with Fury defeating the former Universal Champion at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 35-year-old's last appearance in the Stamford-based company came at Clash at the Castle in 2022 when he knocked out Austin Theory to prevent him from interfering in Roman Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre.

During a recent episode of The Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin addressed the possibility of seeing Fury wrestle again in WWE. He suggested the British Boxer could face Drew McIntyre or Omos.

"Drew McIntyre could lead him through a good match absolutely. You really wanna do something with him and Omos. Like, where is Omos been, right? Like, out of sight out of mind. So, there's a couple guys in there that you definitely could do something with but you need. I don't think Omos is a seasoned enough worker to lead, you know. They'd have to choreograph it step-by-step and run it 300-400 times to get it right, which isn't not a possibility," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"[But him and Omos would be an amazing spectacle for something in Saudi] That's what I'm saying. What you do is, you have Omos box you don't have him wrestle. You know what I mean, have him box on a WWE thing. But if he beats him, which he should, even though it'll be a work and he'll probably take a dive like that Omos, he'll get a fat payday. But he's kinda little dead in the water after that, you know what I mean. So, it's all about choi... But what's he doing now? So, you might as well get a fat payday out of him Saudi style." [From 12:27 to 13:39]

Check out the video below:

Tyson Fury believes there are opportunities for him in WWE

In a recent interview with ESPN, Tyson Fury said wrestling in the Stamford-based company was "too hard for him," claiming he would "rather move around the ring and dodge punches."

Nevertheless, The Gypsy King disclosed in another recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he believes there is still an opportunity for him in WWE.

"I've been doing this for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won't last forever. And it's true, I've had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there," he said.

