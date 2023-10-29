Francis Ngannou admits why he predicted loss against Tyson Fury in candid first reaction 

In his maiden venture into the professional boxing arena, Francis Ngannou passed the test with flying colors against Tyson Fury, despite a contentious split decision that ultimately favored the British boxing sensation.

Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, gained widespread acclaim and respect within the boxing community for his stellar performance. The main event of the 'Rumble in Riyadh' event on October 28, 2023, was a historic juncture in combat sports, pitting heavyweight boxing's finest Fury against MMA star Francis Ngannou.

Although Fury dominated the early rounds, the third round witnessed a defining moment when Ngannou's thunderous left hand sent Fury to the canvas.

Despite securing a crucial knockdown and exhibiting notable prowess throughout the contest, Francis Ngannou lost on the judges' scorecards. The contentious decision has sent shockwaves through the combat sports community, sparking an outcry among fans and experts who staunchly contend that 'The Predator' was undeniably "robbed" of a rightful victory.

In a post-fight interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Francis Ngannou admitted that he had anticipated needing a finish to secure the win, understanding that a judge's decision might not be scored in his favor. He stated:

"If he's [Fury] being honest, he would say that I won that fight. I won that fight, there's not a question about it. Even before getting here, I knew that if this fight goes to decision, I'm not winning... Not because I didn't do good... I mean new guy in the house, I just came here and now I want to kick into people's business."

Ngannou added:

"I know there's a structured business out there. I wasn't expecting to win a decision just like that. It is what it is, I did my job, and I know that I did everything I could've done. I did my best and next time I should do better to convince people."

