Top celebrity reacts to being seated near Vince McMahon at huge Saudi Arabia event

Multi-time Grammy-winning artist Eminem recently shared his thoughts on sitting next to Vince McMahon and Mike Tyson this past weekend.

Boxing legend Tyson Fury faced off against MMA star Francis Ngannou this past weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Several celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kanye West, Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Mike Tyson, Salman Khan, Connor McGregor, Mr. Porter, and more were in the country for the event.

One of the most viral clips circulating on social media included TKO's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and 15-time Grammy-winning rapper Eminem seated in the front row.

Fans went crazy at the sheer star power at the event and commented on the number of celebrities attending the bout. Eminem also took to Instagram to acknowledge the star-studded company and claimed that he enjoyed watching the action with some of his "friends."

"…Just watching the fight with some friends!!!! #RiyadhSeason #BattleOfTheBaddest #SaudiArabia."

Vince McMahon spoke highly about Saudi Arabia

During the boxing event, Mr. McMahon and The Undertaker appeared for a quick interview with the MMA Junkie. The 78-year-old veteran claimed that Saudi Arabia had done a great deal to become a top spot for hosting high-profile sporting events.

"Well, I think they're doing so much. They're delving into the superior aspects of all of sports and entertainment. Everything that's the best in the world, it's gotta be here." McMahon continued, "Well, this is our home now. This is, as being pronounced, this is our home, WWE's home."

He commended the country's commitment to bringing in world-class athletes and hosting such blockbuster events. He even mentioned that Boulevard Hall was a special venue and it would be the home of WWE moving forward.

It is interesting to note that Riyadh will play host to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on Saturday. Top stars from RAW and SmackDown will be part of the spectacle, which is currently sold out.

