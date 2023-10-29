Vince McMahon discusses sports entertainment in Saudi Arabia; calls it WWE's home

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon recently spoke about Saudi Arabia becoming an epicenter of sports entertainment.

Vince and The Undertaker were present in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend to witness the Boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The event attracted some of the biggest names in combat sports, who traveled to see the two gladiators in action.

Mr. McMahon and The Phenom spoke with MMA Junkie in an exclusive interview at the event. Vince praised Saudi Arabia's endeavors in hosting blockbuster sports events. He lauded the country's commitment to quickly becoming the go-to destination for high-profile events.

"Well, I think they're doing so much. They're delving into the superior aspects of all of sports and entertainment. Everything that's the best in the world, it's gotta be here," Vince McMahon said. [0:22 - 0:35]

Speaking about Boulevard Hall, Vince McMahon further said that the venue was special for them and it will be the home of WWE moving forward.

"Well, this is our home now. This is, as being pronounced, this is our home, WWE's home," Vince McMahon said. [1:01 - 1:06]

The Undertaker also echoed Vince McMahon's thoughts

During the interview, The Undertaker also spoke about Saudi Arabia making strides in the combat sports entertainment world. He echoed Vince McMahon's sentiments and claimed that the Kingdom was becoming an important venue for sporting events.

"I believe they're awesome. It's a commitment that you can tell that they're making to bring the absolute, most outstanding sporting events and entertainment, they're trying to bring it here, and they're doing everything possible to make that happen," The Undertaker said. [0:39 - 0:55]

It is interesting to note that Vince and The Phenom's comments come just a week ahead of WWE's Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, where top superstars from both RAW and SmackDown will be competing.

