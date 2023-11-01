Top WWE Superstar should "shut the f**k up" and lose to Roman Reigns in major title match, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes LA Knight can handle a loss against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Over the past few weeks, The Megastar has been feuding with The Tribal Chief. The two are scheduled to square off in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Despite his rising popularity in the company, many believe LA Knight will fail to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

On The Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed Knight's character would not get negatively affected by losing to Reigns. He urged the 40-year-old to "shut the f**k up and take the loss."

"LA Knight can take the loss. He's getting the rub from being in there with [The] Big Dog, bro. Where was he a year and a half ago at this time? Dude, he was f***ing Maximum Modeling, right? And now he's gonna face [The] Big Dog at a big pay-per-view, man. Like, you shut the f**k up and take the loss." [54:37 - 55:09]

Will LA Knight have a long-lasting feud with Roman Reigns in WWE?

While only a few believe that LA Knight will be able to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at Crown Jewel, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette thinks the match could begin a long-lasting feud between the two stars.

On his The Experience podcast, Cornette and his co-host Brian Last discussed the subject.

"When you put that as the main event of a Saudi show, it almost sends a message. I mean, maybe I'm wrong, but to me, it gives me the feeling, 'Oh, they're not taking him [LA Knight] seriously. They're not putting him in the main event of one of the real pay-per-views.' It's the sold show in the middle of the day. That's what scared me when I said I don't want him to be the stepping stone [the] last time we talked about him. It worries me when I hear that," Last said. "Well, but perhaps this is the start of an ongoing interaction between the two of them. We can hope," Cornette replied.

