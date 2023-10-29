Wrestling veteran shares a cautious point about LA Knight's chances against Roman Reigns

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about LA Knight's chances against Roman Reigns.

Knight will be in the biggest match of his life when he squares off against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel. The two stars signed the contract this past week on SmackDown and made their match official.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, the ECW veteran said that there was no way Knight would go over Roman at the Saudi premium live event. However, he stated that WWE has done a great job in making the fans believe that The Megastar has a decent chance. He predicted that the match would be an awesome spectacle and praised the two stars for the buildup on SmackDown.

"Me personally, I don't think LA Knight is gonna win. But they have to make the audience believe that he's going to win and the audience is so behind LA Knight. Your first shot at the title is going to be massive. It is at Crown Jewel, people are gonna be saying 'Yeah.' It's gonna be an awesome, awesome spectacle as most of those events are. At the end of the night, I enjoyed everything that Knight did and Roman Reigns, he still holds his composure." [From 04:00 to 04:35]

LA Knight planted Roman Reigns with a BFT

After the chaos during the contract signing, Roman Reigns instructed Jimmy Uso to take down Knight in a singles match.

Uso faced The Megastar in one-on-one action during the main event. However, Jimmy was no match for Knight and took the pin after getting hit with The Blunt Force Trauma.

Reigns then took matters into his own hands by attacking Knight. After a brief exchange, Knight caught The Tribal Chief in The BFT and planted him in the middle of the ring to end SmackDown for this week.

The Megastar has shown that despite having no previous title reigns, he is still no pushover and is definitely a credible threat to The Head of the Table.

