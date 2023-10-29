Major title match would be the start of a long-lasting feud between Roman Reigns and top WWE star, hopes veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently addressed the upcoming match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Knight made his main roster debut about a year ago on SmackDown. He has since become one of the most popular superstars in WWE. He recently started a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two are scheduled to square off in a title match next week at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During a recent episode of The Experience podcast, Cornette and his co-host Brian Last discussed the company's decision to book Knight against Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"When you put that as the main event of a Saudi show it almost sends a message. I mean maybe I'm wrong, but to me, it gives me the feeling, 'Oh, they're not taking him [LA Knight] seriously. They're not putting him in the main event of one of the real pay-per-views.' It's the sold show in the middle of the day. That's what scares me when I said I don't want him to be the stepping stone last time we talked about him. It worries me when I hear that," Last said. "Well, but perhaps this is the start of an ongoing interaction between the two of them. We can hope," Cornette replied. [From 03:11 - 03:38]

Wrestling veteran discussed LA Knight's future after WWE Crown Jewel

Although LA Knight promised to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, many believe The Megastar will lose his title match against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer claimed Knight could use his loss against Reigns, if it happens, to start a new feud on SmackDown.

"If he [LA Knight] loses, I have him going out there and be real, like he is in his promos and saying, 'I lost.' I would have a catalyst, The Bloodline helping him be a part of that or I simply have somebody come out there and interrupt him. Be like, 'You're a flash in the pan. You're a one-hit wonder, blah, blah, blah.' You're off on a feud with somebody. Don't know who that is. But it's very, very easy to do," he said.

