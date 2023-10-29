LA Knight may not get another title shot against Roman Reigns if he loses; according to former WWE star

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer feels that LA Knight needs to capitalize on his opportunity at Crown Jewel.

The 40-year-old star will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. It will be the biggest match of his career, and Knight will have to fight out of his skin to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that it's highly unlikely that Knight will get another shot at the title anytime soon. Thus, the veteran claimed that he had to do his best at Crown Jewel. The ECW original pointed out that a loss meant that Knight would have to go to the back of the line and wait for another shot.

"On camera he's got a presence and this is his shot. He says it's his first shot. WWE, you know, they got Cody, Roman Reigns beat him. LA Knight, the people were so, so hot for him, Roman Reigns beat him. This is his one opportunity to make it. Will it continue afterwards? Sure. But right now, if you look at the scheduling of events, I don't see him getting another opportunity. So you gotta try and capitalize now and with t-shirts and all that stuff that he's doing, he's doing it," Dreamer said. [From 3:13 - 13:46]

LA Knight and Roman Reigns signed the contract this week

SmackDown kicked off with a contract signing segment between LA Knight and Roman Reigns.

The mind games started early when Knight interrupted Roman's entrance theme and walked into the ring. He then took the seat at the head of the table to insult The Tribal Chief.

In the verbal battle that followed, The Megastar made it clear that despite his inexperience in the main event picture, he was going to take the title away from Roman. He even taunted the champ about his "Suffering Succotash" promo from years back.

Reigns had enough and flipped the table on Knight. Even Jimmy Uso joined in to ambush the challenger. However, The Megastar put Uso through a table to close out the segment and send a strong message to Roman Reigns.

