"You're a flash in the pan" - Wrestling veteran discusses LA Knight's future in WWE after Crown Jewel

ECW original star Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about how WWE could book LA Knight after Crown Jewel.

The 40-year-old star is set for the biggest match of his life against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The two stars made the match official this week on SmackDown by singing the contract. They will square off at the upcoming premium live event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said that if Knight loses to Reigns, he can go out on SmackDown and be truthful with the fans about his loss. The former ECW veteran felt that somebody could interrupt and mock him, leading to a new rivalry for The Megastar.

"If he loses, I have him going out there and be real, like he is in his promos and saying, 'I lost.' I would have a catalyst, The Bloodline helping him be a part of that or I simply have somebody come out there and interrupt him. Be like, 'You're a flash in the pan. You're a one-hit wonder, blah, blah, blah.' You're off on a feud with somebody. Don't know who that is. But it's very, very easy to do," Dreamer said [From 14: 54 to 15:28]

Dreamer feels LA Knight will lose to Roman Reigns

During the same discussion, Dreamer revealed that he felt LA Knight will not beat Reigns at Crown Jewel. He acknowledged that the match would be awesome and the fans would be strongly behind Knight.

"Me personally, I don't think LA Knight is gonna win. But they have to make the audience believe that he's going to win and the audience is so behind LA Knight. Your first shot at the title is going to be massive. It is at Crown Jewel, people are gonna be saying 'Yeah.' It's gonna be an awesome, awesome spectacle as most of those events are."

Dreamer made it clear that the loss would not impact Knight's popularity but maintained that it was unlikely that The Tribal Chief would lose the title at the event.

