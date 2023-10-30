Vince McMahon hated LA Knight for the same sole reason fans love the 40-year-old WWE Superstar, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon hated LA Knight for "acting like a wrestler."

Knight had a brief run in the Stamford-based company between 2013 and 2014. Nearly two years ago, the 40-year-old returned to WWE to join NXT. The Megastar later made his main roster debut in 2022 as Max Dupri, leader of Maximum Male Models. Nevertheless, he dropped the gimmick a few months later and reverted to his LA Knight persona. He has since become one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

During a recent episode of his The Experience podcast, Cornette addressed the transition of LA Knight from being Max Dupri to becoming a fan favorite. He claimed Vince McMahon hated him for the same reason fans now love him.

"When you think six months ago this guy was Max Dupri. And Vince probably wasn't a fan of LA Knight for the same reason why the fans are fans of him because he acts like a f***ing wrestler. He doesn't come out there and worry who his friends are and say it's always been his dream, he used to lie awake at night with a little chubby and hope he'd be on the TV, and thank you for the opportunity. He acts like a f***ing wrestler. That's why the fans like him," he said. [6:04 - 6:38]

LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Since debuting on the main roster, LA Knight has yet to hold any championship. He will now have his chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he squares off against Roman Reigns for the title next week at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The 40-year-old previously held world and heavyweight titles in other promotions, including TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), EWF, and CWFH.

