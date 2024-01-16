"One foot in and one foot out" - Rumors of current real-life WWE couple breaking up addressed by former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently commented on the rumors suggesting Cora Jade and Bron Breakker have split.

Jade and Breakker first met at the WWE Performance Center. They initially became friends before starting dating in the summer of 2022. However, the two NXT Superstars recently deleted the photos of them together from their Instagram accounts and apparently unfollowed each other, sparking rumors suggesting they have broken up.

Dupree addressed the speculations about Breakker and Jade's relationship on his Cafe de Rene podcast.

"That's why boys and girls, I say one foot in and one foot out. You know, it's tempting as hell to date people you work with, but at the same time, it's once you lose them and then (...) See, I personally I couldn't deal with that sh*t because you still have to see them and then what happens? She starts dating another guy and, oh, f**k that. One foot in and one foot out," he said. [22:56 - 23:22]

Is Bron Breakker ready to join the WWE main roster?

Bron Breakker joined the Stamford-based company in 2021. The 26-year-old has since won the NXT Championship twice. Many now expect the son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner to make his main roster debut soon.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Breakker's uncle, Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, said his nephew was ready for the main roster:

"I already told him this: do what he does. Keep on copying my s**t. They're just gonna wait to bring him up when the time's right. It's better to go up there with a plan in mind and not just show up. It's the best way to keep on learning. They'll know when he's ready. I mean, I think he's ready now," he said. [4:09 – 4:34]

Fans expect many NXT stars to make their main roster debut at Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see what surprises WWE will have in store at the event.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

