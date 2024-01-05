WWE NXT star is ready to join Triple H's main roster, according to Scott Steiner (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner keeps a close eye on NXT to monitor the progress of his nephew Bron Breakker. According to the former WCW star, Breakker has already proven himself worthy of a main roster call-up.

The 26-year-old debuted in NXT in September 2021 with a victory over LA Knight. Since then, Rick Steiner's son has won the NXT Championship twice. He has also feuded with main roster veterans including Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Steiner shared some advice for Breakker:

"I already told him this: do what he does. Keep on copying my s**t. They're just gonna wait to bring him up when the time's right. It's better to go up there with a plan in mind and not just show up. It's the best way to keep on learning. They'll know when he's ready. I mean, I think he's ready now." [4:09 – 4:34]

Watch the video above to hear Steiner's thoughts on which stars he wants Breakker to face on the main roster.

Scott Steiner on Bron Breakker's enthusiasm for wrestling

As a child, Bron Breakker grew up watching his uncle Scott Steiner on WCW Nitro and Monday Night RAW.

Steiner added that the NXT star has enjoyed his WWE experience so far. He also recalled how his nephew used to recite promos during his childhood:

"He loves it, man," Steiner said. "He has a good time there. When he was little, I've said this story before, he would watch me on Monday Night RAW or Nitro. [He would] come over and cut my own interview on me. He's having fun." [3:46 – 4:02]

Asked if Breakker could potentially wear his famous chainmail headgear, Steiner gave an amusing response:

"He's gonna have to buy it!" [4:44 – 4:45]

In 2022, Breakker won the NXT Championship from Dolph Ziggler on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of RAW. Although the moment was well received by fans, the former football player did not receive a permanent main roster call-up.

Do you agree with Scott Steiner? Is Bron Breakker ready for the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.