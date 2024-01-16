NXT brand took over FCW in 2012 when all WWE developmental operations were moved from Tampa to Orlando, Florida, where they still operate today.

Throughout the former black-and-gold rand's history, the roster has evolved from a training ground to something with star power comparable to RAW and SmackDown.

Some of the best WWE Superstars were once major stars on the NXT roster. Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are all superstars who came from NXT.

The current stock of talent in Orlando is just as talented as they have ever been, with many of their stars ready for a shot at the main roster. Here is a look at four NXT stars who could make their main roster debut in the Royal Rumble match.

#4. 2-time NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Welcome to the era of HIM!

WWE Universe is currently enjoying The HIM Era, thanks to what Carmelo Hayes has been doing lately in NXT. He has technically already made his main roster, as he competed on RAW in June 2023 and recently during an episode of SmackDown in December 2023.

Carmelo lost to Kevin Owens in the WWE United States Championship Number One Contender Tournament.

During his NXT run, Carmelo Hayes has worked his way to the top of the roster. He defeated Bron Breakker at the Stand and Deliver in May 2023 to win the NXT Championship.

Hayes also won the North American Title twice as well. Carmelo is an exciting in-ring performer who should be a welcomed site for fans at the 2024 Royal Rumble if he is announced as an entrant in the Rumble match.

#3. Second Generation Superstar Lexis King

Son of Flyin' Brian Pillman - Lexis King!

Brian Pillman was one of the most intense professional wrestlers of the 90s. Dubbed "the loose cannon," Pillman was unpredictable but effective as a performer both in and out of the ring.

Sadly, Pillman passed away in 1997 at only 35 years old. Fortunately for fans, Pillman left behind a son who would go on to follow in his footsteps, eventually being known as the NXT Superstar Lexis King.

Pillman Jr. spent the past few years with AEW until his contract expired mid-2023. Following his departure from All Elite Wrestling, Pillman was rumored to be heading to WWE.

Those rumors materialized when he made his debut at Halloween Havoc in October 2023. Lexis King is on a mission to create his own legacy, and he could get a huge boost by making an appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#2. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker.

Rick and Scott Steiner were among the greatest tag teams ever. Throughout their Hall of Fame careers, The Steiner Brothers dominated all over the world, winning titles in every major promotion.

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner, and he is certainly a chip off the old block. Bron competed in his first match with WWE in September 2021, defeating LA Knight. He went on to become one of the developmental brand's top stars en route to becoming a two-time NXT Champion.

2023 was Bron's best year on record. Breakker lost the championship to Carmelo Hayes in an instant classic match at the Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event.

This concluded a title reign of nearly one full year. Bron has nothing left to prove in Orlando. Breakker already competed in multiple matches on RAW, and the time has never been better for the second-generation superstar to be elevated to the main roster, which could start at the Royal Rumble.

#1. Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is ready to take over the WWE Women's Division!

Technically speaking, Jade Cargill is considered a free agent but has yet to make her in-ring debut with any WWE roster.

Despite not being assigned to any roster, Jade has a lot of hype surrounding her future with the company. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently asked about his predictions for 2024 and had the following to say about Cargill:

"Jade Cargill will become an iconic wrestling figure this year."

Jade Cargill spent the past couple of years with AEW. She made her debut during the angle featuring Cody Rhodes and Shaquille O'Neal in 2020. Jade went on to become the company's first-ever TBS Champion, holding the title a record 508 days before losing the belt to Kris Statlander at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Jade's AEW contract expired on September 15, 2023. Shortly after leaving All Elite Wrestling, WWE announced they had signed her. Big Jade's first appearance in the Stamford-based company was at the Fastlane Premium Live Event, where she was shown backstage with Triple H.

Cargill is currently training in Orlando at Performance Center and is rumored to make her in-ring debut soon.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here