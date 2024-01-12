WWE legend reportedly favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

The betting odds for the 2024 Royal Rumble have been released, and it's currently listing a WWE legend as the favorite to win the 30-man namesake match.

So far, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre have officially declared their entries into the match. As the January 27 Premium Live Event fast approaches, the excitement level among the WWE Universe has gone through the roof.

The marquee event will mark the "official" in-ring return of The Straight Edge Superstar for the first time in almost a decade. The 45-year-old stalwart has an undying desire to win the Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania, the only feat that has eluded his illustrious career.

According to BetOnline, CM Punk (at 150+) is a heavy favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, with Gunther placed second at (+300). Cody Rhodes, who is hell-bent on finishing the story, has been currently listed third at (+400).

The Second City Saint has vowed to go after Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship should he win the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year. The company teased a potential WrestleMania showdown between the two rivals on the December 11 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Who do you want to see win the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

