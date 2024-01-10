CM Punk will win men's Royal Rumble match his year, predict the WWE Universe

As we inch closer to Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe is busy predicting which superstar will have the best push on The Road to WrestleMania. And many believe it will be CM Punk.

The former World Champion Punk recently returned to the Triple H run promotion and remains one of the top favorites heading into the Royal Rumble. He has officially declared himself for the prestigious 30-man battle and hopes to win the bout for the first time in his career.

The majority of the WWE Universe is convinced that The Best in the World will win the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2024. Fans are invested in his feud with Seth Rollins and believe the two will lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

WWE sharted a poll on their official Instagram profile, asking fans if CM Punk will win the Royal Rumble. Over 70% of all voters responded positively to the question, banking their hopes on the returning superstar's monumental victory.

Below is the screenshot of the poll results at the time of this writing:

WWE fans believe CM Punk will win Royal Rumble 2024.

The Best in the World last competed in the men's Royal Rumble match in 2014, which he failed to win. Punk then memorably walked out of the company the following night on RAW.

Former World Champion calls out CM Punk ahead of Royal Rumble

Besides Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames, the biggest talking point was Drew McIntyre's evident displeasure with the same. This week on RAW, The Scottish Warrior crossed paths with Punk, and the two superstars engaged in a brutal war of words.

McIntyre claimed the times have changed since The Best in the World's first WWE run. A formerly rookie, Drew was disappointed by locker room leader Punk, and now The Scottish Warrior believes their roles are reversed. Punk hit back, saying when pushed, he is Satan, paving the ground for their feud on the red brand.

