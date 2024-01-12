CM Punk addresses the hatred from Seth Rollins; points out at the major difference between them

Seth Rollins has been quite vocal about his thoughts since the return of CM Punk to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

During their confrontation on RAW a few weeks ago, Rollins passionately criticized Punk, vowing to demonstrate to everyone that he was actually the 'Best in The World.' Punk, in turn, didn't hold back, asserting his intent to win the Royal Rumble match and possibly target the World Heavyweight Champion.

In a recent guest appearance on NHL's The Jackie Redmond Show, CM Punk was questioned about The Visionary's apparent animosity towards him. The former WWE Champion clarified a significant distinction, noting that while he could discuss his career with Rollins, the same couldn't be reciprocated.

Punk speculated that Seth Rollins might harbor resentment because he didn't treat him like a younger brother, contrary to what Rollins might have anticipated.

"Hmmm. Uhh, because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn't been everywhere I've been. We're probably too similar, that's honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We're very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me. I understand where he's coming from, I understand. I think he's always felt like he was the little brother. I've never tried to treat him that way, I've always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can't reach. He hates me." [ H/T Fightful ]

CM Punk made his intentions clear at a recent WWE show

CM Punk recently faced Dominik Mysterio during a WWE Live Event at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Following the match, The Best in The World exuded confidence as he declared his intention to win the 2024 Royal Rumble and subsequently headline WrestleMania. Taking a playful dig at Cody Rhodes, he asserted that this wasn't about 'finishing the story' but rather about kicking off a new chapter.

"At the end of the month in January, I go to the Royal Rumble, and da*nit, if there was a sign hanging in this building, I'd point at it right now. But I'll point at my heart [Punk does so] because that's where all of you reside until I walk into the Rumble and I walk out the winner! That's me, finishing what I started and it's not over then because then I'm going to go on to main event WrestleMania. And that's not the finish of my story, sorry Cody, that's me just getting started!” Punk said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE plans for the Second City Saint moving forward.

What did you make of CM Punk's recent remarks regarding Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

