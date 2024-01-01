“I saw the needle move, man” - WWE executive makes a bold claim about CM Punk after major show

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently spoke about CM Punk's impact on the company's business since his return.

The Stamford-based promotion hosted a highly successful live event at the packed Madison Square Garden, marking it as the highest-grossing non-televised WWE event in the company's history. During the show, CM Punk competed against Dominik Mysterio in singles action, marking his first match since making his return.

In a recent Oh You Didn't Know YouTube exclusive, Road Dogg, also the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, emphasized that Punk's inclusion in these shows had a significant impact on the business and hailed him as a needle-mover.

“I couldn’t be happier with the outcome [of the show], couldn’t be happier with the Punk agreeing to be there, and being there is a huge thing. He’s going to be in LA also. Business is booming, and we added him to the ticket, and the ticket got more valuable. That’s just the truth man. When you talk about truth, and we talked about it on here before, about moving the needle, I watched it move once again. By adding his name to something – and dare I say I don’t know that I’ve seen such since I’ve worked in this, in this capacity – I saw the needle move, man." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

CM Punk sent a powerful message after recent WWE show

CM Punk faced Dominik Mysterio in singles action at recent WWE live event at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Following the match, The Best in the World conveyed a resolute message, affirming his intent to win the Royal Rumble and subsequently headline WrestleMania. Concluding his statement, he took a subtle jab at Cody Rhodes, emphasizing that it wasn't going to be the conclusion of his story, but merely the beginning.

"At the end of the month in January, I go to the Royal Rumble, and da*nit, if there was a sign hanging in this building, I'd point at it right now. But I'll point at my heart [Punk does so] because that's where all of you reside until I walk into the Rumble and I walk out the winner! That's me, finishing what I started and it's not over then because then I'm going to go on to main event WrestleMania. And that's not the finish of my story, sorry Cody, that's me just getting started!” Punk said.

Check out CM Punk's promo from the show below:

It will be interesting to see which superstar wins the Royal Rumble and goes on to main event Wrestlemania.

