AEW star makes a bold prediction about Jade Cargill's WWE future in 2024

WWE Hall of Famer & current AEW color commentator Mark Henry believes Jade Cargill will become an "iconic wrestling figure" in 2024.

The 31-year-old star debuted in AEW in 2020. She spent about three years in the Tony Khan-led promotion, holding the AEW TBS Championship for over 500 days. However, she left the company last year after her contract expired. The powerhouse later signed with WWE.

Over the past few months, Cargill appeared on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. However, she has yet to make her in-ring debut. On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry predicted that the former AEW TBS Champion would emerge as a massive name in pro wrestling this year:

"[Mark, what's your bold prediction for 2024?] Well, I don't think it's any secret that I'm partial. But in the women's division, I think that Jade Cargill will become an iconic wrestling figure in this year," he said.

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also recently commented on Jade Cargill's WWE future, calling her an "unproven commodity."

Mark Henry can picture Jade Cargill facing a top WWE star in a WrestleMania match

While Jade Cargill is viewed as a potential top superstar in the Stamford-based company, Bianca Belair is now one of the most successful female wrestlers on the main roster.

After signing with WWE, Cargill expressed her desire to share the ring with several superstars, including Belair. The latter was also excited about the idea. In an interview with Premier Live TV, Mark Henry said he could picture the two ladies squaring off in a WrestleMania match:

"Bianca is not afraid of anything, and neither is Jade. I could see them both meeting at WrestleMania one day in a main event capacity - both of them," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Jade Cargill gave herself a new nickname in a heartfelt New Year's message, and fans are excited to see if she could justify the moniker upon her in-ring debut.

