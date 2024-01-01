Jade Cargill gives herself a new nickname in heartfelt New Year's message

Jade Cargill has given herself a new nickname in a heartfelt New Year's message to WWE fans.

Cargill made her WWE debut in October during the Fastlane Kickoff show. She had a conversation with Triple H in the parking lot before entering the venue for the show. The former AEW star has made a few more sporadic appearances on WWE television but has not laced up a pair of boots for her first match with the promotion yet.

The former TBS Champion lost her mother due to cancer earlier this month and took to social media today to thank fans for their support. She noted that the past few weeks have been very difficult for her, but her family, friends, and fans have made a difference. Cargill signed off her message as "Big Money Jade," as seen in her post below.

"Thank you all so much for sending your love, positive words and prayers to me and my family. The past few weeks have been tough but having you all, my family, and my friends has made a world of difference. I'm appreciative of your support and excited to see what the New Year brings because the year is mine. From my family to yours, Happy New Year!" she wrote.

Triple H comments on Jade Cargill's future in WWE

Triple H shared that Jade Cargill will make her in-ring debut with the promotion when she is ready for anything thrown her way.

Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series 2023 last month, The Game seemingly hinted that Cargill's training was not up to par at her previous place of employment. Triple H added that she will make her in-ring debut with the promotion when she is ready for the moment.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner and will take place on January 27 in Tampa Bay, Florida. It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill is one of the entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match next month.

