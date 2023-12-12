Condolences to WWE Superstar Jade Cargill

WWE's recent signee, Jade Cargill, recently took to Instagram to reveal that her mother passed away due to cancer.

The hype surrounding Jade Cargill's WWE signing may have toned down, but when the former AEW star finally steps foot inside the squared circle, people are likely to tune in based on the intrigue fans have shown towards her.

Yesterday, the former TBS Champion took to Instagram to reveal that her mother, Debra Green, passed away after battling cancer. Her emotional post had many fans and contemporaries pouring their heartfelt condolences.

"You put up a good fight mom. But God has bigger plans for you. I’m so proud of you. Our last mother ❤️. I know grandma and great grandma was there waiting, elated to bring you in. It’s never goodbye, it’s see you later. YOU taught me that. ❤️ Yesterday my mother lost in the battle with cancer. I will never question what God has in store for us, I am thankful God gave us such an outstanding, loving mother…I’ll see you later ❤️🙏🏾," wrote Cargill.

Debra Green is survived by her children - Jade, Deandra, April, Dawn, and their brother, Shawn. Not many details of the family are available other than their names and that Jade Cargill has two brothers, albeit Cargill has experienced childhood in a family of five kids.

Triple H explains why WWE is pushing Jade Cargill's in-ring debut

At the Survivor Series post-show press conference, WWE CCO Triple H had a lot of questions directed at him. One of them was the reason for Cargill's absence and continued training at the performance center.

"I have no less belief in her now than I did then [when she signed with WWE]," he started, adding that her development has taken precedence ahead of her debut. "It's interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I wanna make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that."

The Game also admitted that the company may have jumped the shark on Jade Cargill, but he is certain of her talent:

"We exposed her, we made her be seen. People are understanding, and they're waiting, and they're excited for her to come. And when she does, it's going to be massive." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

She was recently spotted with some of WWE's top stars, including Sheamus, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and Drew McIntyre, who were all representing the company at the Big 12 Championship game. Check it out here.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our sincerest condolences to Jade Cargill and her family at this difficult time.

