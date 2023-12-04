Sheamus makes first WWE appearance in over 100 days

The Irishman, Sheamus, has not been seen on WWE programming since Edge's swan song in the Stamford-based company. The two put on a fantastic main event on the August 18 edition of SmackDown, after which he took time off to nurse a shoulder injury.

During his time away, the product has changed drastically. Edge moved on to AEW, Randy Orton and CM Punk returned to WWE, and it seems Ridge Holland is looking to part ways from his faction, The Brawling Brutes.

The Stamford-based promotion's new member to the roster, Jade Cargill, recently dropped an Instagram post, revealing she spent the Big 12 Championship Game with some major names. This includes WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Samantha Irvin.

Check out Jade Cargill's post below:

"Yesterday at the Big 12 Championship game with some great faces 💪🏾🏈," she wrote on Instagram.

Amid Sheamus' absence and speculation surrounding his return, plenty of fans have opined online that The Celtic Warrior needs to step into the ring with a top SmackDown star. Check out the details here.

Everything wrong with The Bloodline Saga in WWE, according to Sheamus

Prior to taking time off, the Irish star spoke to Daily Mail about the trials and tribulations of The Bloodline, which took center stage for much of WWE programming for the better part of this year. Several main event contests on premium live events and segments on television were devoted to them.

Sheamus stated that while Roman Reigns and his family benefitted from it, he feels there are many superstars on the roster "begging" for a portion of the time the Bloodline story got. He repeated this sentiment in the same interview:

"It's definitely benefited him a lot and Heyman and the story they have to tell, all within that family and stuff," Sheamus admitted, "but as I said there's plenty of other people on the roster that could do with story time as well. I'm not taking anything away from him, I'm just saying."

Sheamus previously disclosed that a title match against Roman Reigns was in the works but was ultimately dropped. After wrestling Edge in the Hall of Famer's final WWE match, what is next for the Irishman when he resurfaces on television?

Do you think a Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus match could still happen? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!