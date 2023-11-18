"Banger Incoming" - Fans go berserk at former WWE Champion's potential feud upon return against Bobby Lashley 

Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown has for long been at odds against the Latino World Order. However, Santos Escobar's heel turn last Friday night may have turned the storyline in a whole new direction.

The fanbase of The All Mighty, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins feels that a rivalry between the relatively new stable and The Brawling Brutes could favor both sides. Moreover, it also opens the door for a high-profile match between Lashley and Sheamus.

Butch and Ridge Holland have been featured sporadically on the blue brand as they indulged in a tag team feud against Pretty Deadly while Sheamus heals from a severe neck injury. The Celtic Warrior's WWE contract is also set to expire in 2024, but that could be extended as he has been off TV since August.

Expand Tweet

Here are some reactions to the post above:

Fans are interested in a feud between Bobby Lashley and Sheamus.

Montez Ford is one of the stars who has greatly benefitted from aligning with Bobby Lashley. The former recently took to Instagram to share a personal victory as he won a body-building contest. He even discussed a world title win in WWE. Read more here.

Before Montez Ford, will Bobby Lashley become a three-time WWE Champion?

At 33 years young, perhaps Montez Ford still has some time. However, the fact remains that he has not won a singles belt yet. On the other hand, Bobby Lashley is a former United States, Intercontinental, and World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion alone.

In an interview with 100.7 The Bay, Lashley proclaimed that his days as a top champion are far from over. He also added that a tag team title run is not out of the question:

"I know what I'm capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship, to win the Tag Team Championship," he said.

The All Mighty picked up a win last Friday night against Carlito of the Latino World Order. He has reiterated an interest in going after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline many times in the past.

Check out what Lashley had to say about a 12-time World Champion who played a major role in his arrival to WWE here.

Is it time for Bobby Lashley, or Sheamus, for that matter, to bounce back into the main event scene on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.