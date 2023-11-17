[PHOTO] 33-year-old star shows off incredible body transformation and success outside WWE

A former champion in WWE recently had a character change on TV, and found success in his personal venture outside wrestling.

Since joining former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on SmackDown, Montez Ford of the Street Profits has shown more edge in his otherwise casual and laid back demeanor. They have been feuding with Latino World Order of late.

A few days ago, Bianca Belair shared a story of Ford's first amateur body-building competition; her husband had received his pro-card in the process. Now, the 33-year-old star has posted pictures on his profile of the same event that took place last Saturday night:

"AMATEUR TO PRO. “WON IN MY TIGHTY WHITIES” 😂 Photos from this past Saturday. This was my first Amateur Show. Won first between all the amateurs & won my pro card! PROFITS STAY UP," Ford wrote on Instagram.

Montez Ford is a Triple Crown Tag Team Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The star has received considerable praise from his peers and legends from the industry, who are rooting for his singles run to commence sooner rather than later.

Montez Ford has got the WWE Championship in mind

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, the Street Profits member discussed his ambition of winning a world title in the global juggernaut. He revealed that his mother had got him all the championship belts of the past - including the ones introduced on TV by superstars such as The Rock and Stone Cold.

"And that's always just been a goal just like I wanna be WWE Champion, World Champion. And that's always been something that's always been distilled within me," Ford stated.

He continued:

"But being part of the WWE and you get responsibilities, you get tasks, you get missions, you get objectives, and then you perform them to the best of your abilities. And it's kind of like the same thing with life, you know exactly where you wanna go but you don't let, like, the stuff that you have to do to get there hinder you or stop the motivation or make you go like, 'Oh, it's not happening.'"

Many have commented on social media that his association with The All Mighty on Friday nights will be the difference maker.

The impact Ford has made as a humorous and easy going persona is noteworthy, so much so, that it may have been hard to put it behind, but the Street Profits have been able to drop that act lately, while retaining their charm.

Do you see Montez Ford winning a world title in WWE at some point sooner rather than later? Sound off in the comments section below!

