"My man is the F'n MAN!!!!" – Bianca Belair can't stop drooling over husband Montez Ford following his massive win outside WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a message to her husband, Montez Ford, following a major achievement by him.

Ford recently won his first-ever body building competetion, and also received his pro card. Taking to social media, he opened up about the same, saying it was an emotional ride for him as he was already suffering from body dysmorphia. He had also struggled facing himself, and being a part of such a huge industry only made it much more difficult.

Reacting to Ford's massive win, his real-life wife, Bianca Belair, was seen cheering for the former. The EST was not the only one to send out a congratulatory message to Ford, as many other WWE Superstars also extended their heartfelt wishes to the Street Profits member.

Belair wrote:

"1st place and got his pro card!!! My man is the F'n MAN!!!! (emojis)"

Check out a screengrab of Bianca Belair's Instagram story below:

Bianca Belair's husband Montez Ford spoke about his struggle in personal life

Bianca Belair's husband, Montez Ford, recently spoke about his personal struggles.

Taking to social media, Ford said he had placed first as the Male Fitness Model and also received a pro card. Opening up about his struggles, he added that he has been suffering from body dysmorphia for years.

He further stated that, earlier, he never liked looking himself at the mirror, and blamed his life situations for it. The Street Profits member also stated that being a part of WWE made it harder for him because of the comments on his appearance by fans.

"For the last few years I’ve been battling with body dysmorphia, very badly. I’ve been dealing with it internally. There was a long period of time, when I looked in the mirror & I wasn’t pleased with what I saw, & everything I tried to do seemed to not make me happier. I even blamed my position, successes, & shortcomings in life because of my body, & also that I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life because of my body. And of course, being in this industry, seeing comments online from people only made it worse."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Montez Ford and Bianca Belair.

