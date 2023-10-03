"I know what I'm capable of doing" - Roman Reigns' ex-rival claims he can win the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley recently addressed the possibility of capturing the WWE Championship for a third time.

Lashley is currently in his second run in the Stamford-based company. Over the past few years, The All Mighty won several titles, including the WWE Championship. He last held the championship in February 2022 when he lost it to Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. Later that same year, Roman Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania to win the title.

In a recent interview with 100.7 The Bay, Lashley, who previously feuded with Reigns over the Universal Championship, claimed he could win the top championship again or capture the Tag Team Titles.

"I know what I'm capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship, to win the Tag Team Championship," he said. [1:28 - 1:34]

Bobby Lashley could recruit a superstar who quit the company recently in a bid to outdo the LWO at Fastlane. Check out the details here.

Should Jade Cargill join Bobby Lashley's new faction on WWE SmackDown?

A few weeks ago, Bobby Lashley formed a new faction on SmackDown alongside The Street Profits. Meanwhile, the Stamford-based company recently signed Jade Cargill. Many have since speculated about Cargill's future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested that the company align the former AEW TBS Champion with The All Mighty on the Blue Brand.

"I mentioned Bobby Lashley because, for a long time, when I thought about Jade Cargill coming to WWE, when we started hearing the rumors, that pairing her with him as the manager and mentor with her seems to me, for some reason, like a really good pairing," said Bill Apter. [15:47 - 16:07]

Bobby Lashley sent a bold message after he and The Street Profits destroyed a popular faction on SmackDown. Check it out here.

Please credit 100.7 The Bay and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.