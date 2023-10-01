Bobby Lashley to recruit WWE Superstar who quit the company recently in a bid to outdo the LWO at Fastlane

Bobby Lashley is looking to build a dominant faction on WWE SmackDown in recent months. He has already recruited The Street Profits, and he could go after a time-time WWE champion who recently quit the company ahead of Fastlane.

Lashley’s faction recently got into its first major rivalry on the latest episode of SmackDown. The All Mighty, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins attacked the Latino World Order (LWO) after Rey Mysterio retained his United States Championship against Santos Escobar on Friday night.

The angle has led to a match between LWO and Bobby Lashley’s new faction. WWE announced that the two sides will meet at Fastlane next week.

LWO has four male members, namely Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The first three listed men will likely face off against Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins.

However, Bobby Lashley could call upon former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee to help them pick up a win. Lee’s inclusion could help Lashley’s team gain a surprise advantage and also equal the number’s game against LWO.

With the Survivor Series coming up, WWE will be looking for some teams that can fight inside the WarGames structure. Allowing The All Mighty’s faction to grow in size will help the company book them against LWO, The Judgment Day, or some other four-member team at the Premium Live Event.

Bobby Lashley could call upon Wes Lee, who quit WWE last month

Wes Lee worked well as a tag team player during his time with MSK. After the faction was disbanded, it looked like Lee would lose a lot of steam on the third brand.

Instead, the move proved to be a great one for Lee. Shawn Michaels used him extremely well as a solo star and put the NXT North American Champion on him.

He had an iconic reign with the title before Dominik Mysterio defeated him to end his run. Fans saw Lee go after the NXT Championship, but he failed to win the title.

On the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT, Lee lost to Ilja Dragunoc in a number one contender match for the NXT Title. Following the loss, he cleared out his locker and said he was done with the company.

Fans could see the three-time WWE champion return if Bobby Lashley recruits him for Fastlane. The move could help Lee further progress his career and become a top name on the main roster.

