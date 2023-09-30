Bobby Lashley sends a bold message after he and The Street Profits destroy popular faction on WWE SmackDown

Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to send a bold message aimed at the Latino World Order.

On this week's show, The All Mighty gave an ultimatum to the Street Profits, which eventually led to them destroying the LWO following Rey Mysterio's match against Santos Escobar.

Taking to Twitter, Lashley sent a message claiming that it was time for him and the Street Profits to 'get back to business.'

"About. Damn. Time. Let’s get back to business @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE" wrote Lashley

Bobby Lashley called out Rey Mysterio during a recent interview

Rey Mysterio was put on notice by Bobby Lashley after attacking the current WWE United States Champion on the previous edition of SmackDown.

The 47-year-old had bought new suits for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins but demanded them back after the duo lost to Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Despite Lashley's interference in the match, the Street Profits failed to capitalize.

Speaking in a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion questioned what Mysterio was so mad about. He further pointed out that the Street Profits had the opportunity to beat Mysterio and Escobar but failed to do so.

Lashley said:

"Why is he so mad? What did he say, I need to step up? I need to do what? I have no idea. Rey (Mysterio) is a funny guy. I don't know what he is talking about. We went out there and they (Street Profits) had an opportunity to beat him, and we didn't take the opportunity. I don't know what else to tell you" Lashley said.

Moreover, the trio of Lashley and the Street Profits are set to continue their feud against Mysterio, Escobar, and the rest of the LWO. NXT sensation Dragon Lee could also be thrown in the mix.

