"Why is he so mad?" - Bobby Lashley reacts to being called out by WWE Hall of Famer

Bobby Lashley has reacted to being called out by a WWE Hall of Famer today.

The All Mighty currently is paired with The Street Profits on SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been a successful tag team on the main roster, but Lashley wants to bring them to the next level.

The 47-year-old bought the duo new suits but demanded they give them back after they lost to Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on last Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. Bobby Lashley interfered in the match and slammed Mysterio on the ring apron. Angelo Dawkins hesitated to capitalize, and it cost The Street Profits the match.

On today's episode of WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio called out Lashley for attacking him during the match and said he wished the former champion would do things the right way. Lashley and The Street Profits were later on the show and were shown Mysterio's comments. Bobby Lashley responded by claiming The Street Profits missed an opportunity by not capitalizing on his attack on Rey Mysterio last Friday night on SmackDown:

"Why is he so mad? What did he say, I need to step up? I need to do what? I have no idea. Rey (Mysterio) is a funny guy. I don't know what he is talking about. We went out there and they (Street Profits) had an opportunity to beat him, and we didn't take the opportunity. I don't know what else to tell you," said Lashley. [From 52:32 - 52:57]

Bobby Lashley on doing whatever it takes in WWE

Bobby Lashley stated that he has fought for everything he has, and The Street Profits need that mindset.

During his appearance today on WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley was asked if he came into the company with the mindset of doing whatever it took to win or if it was something that he learned over time. Lashley said it was something he learned by watching what others have done over the years:

"It was something that I had to pick up because over the course of my career in this business, I realized what other people were doing. A lot of people in this business use politics to get where they want to get, a lot of people have the buddy system, a lot of people try to maneuver their way any way that they can. The only way that I know how to do it is to fight for it," he said. [From 55:39 - 55:57]

Expand Tweet

Bobby Lashley sees a ton of potential in The Street Profits but wants them to do whatever it takes to win. Only time will tell if The Street Profits decide to follow Lashley's advice moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

Would you like to see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins become ruthless as a tag team? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.