Bobby Lashley warns current champion with three-word message amid tension with The Street Profits

Following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley took to Instagram to warn the current United States Champion, Rey Mysterio.

While it's still early, there are already cracks in Lashley's alliance with The Street Profits. The former WWE Champion wasn't impressed after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

Taking to Instagram, Lashley further expressed his frustration as he warned Mysterio with a three-word message.

"Whatever it takes! #insurancebusiness #TheAllMighty," wrote Lashley.

Dutch Mantell gave his take on the situation with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Dutch Mantell has provided his opinion on the current situation with Lashley and The Street Profits.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell said that WWE might be having second thoughts about The Street Profits' character change. He said:

"Well, we've got something coming up with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. I think they looked at the Street Profits; they are still regarded as babyfaces. I don't think the people took them as heels; they didn't want to take them as heels. So, instead of fighting the crowd, they get back to the way it was and do something with Bobby Lashley and see if that cooks."

Mantell also believes that Lashley could be scouting for new members for his unit. He added:

"I think they put the wagon in front of the horse, and now they are going back the first way they went and see how that works; we've got to see who Lashley is going to get now. I do (if Lashley and the Profits will split)."

It now remains to be seen if Lashley is willing to give Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins a second chance.

