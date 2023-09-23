Bobby Lashley's faction will get new members after WWE abandons Street Profits plan, feels legend (Exclusive)

It's still early days, and there are already cracks in Bobby Lashley's alliance with the Street Profits. As noted on the latest Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell explained why WWE might have nixed the plan to turn Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford heel.

Lashley wasn't happy with the former tag team champions on SmackDown, and Dutch Mantell believes WWE might be having second thoughts about a character change for the Street Profits. Dawkins and Ford have been babyfaces for a long time, and even though they might not be on top all the time, they still get great reactions every time they appear on TV.

WWE could be focussing on Bobby Lashley, as Mantell stated below:

"Well, we've got something coming up with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. I think they looked at the Street Profits; they are still regarded as babyfaces. I don't think the people took them as heels; they didn't want to take them as heels. So, instead of fighting the crowd, they get back to the way it was and do something with Bobby Lashley and see if that cooks." [39:00 -40:00]

Mantell believes WWE pulled the trigger on a new creative direction for The Street Profits without thinking of an endgame.

His Smack Talk co-hosts, Rick Ucchino & SP3, argued that WWE was just delaying the inevitable turn and that the Street Profits would still be a part of Lashley's new faction. Dutch Mantell didn't have the same opinion, however, and added that Bobby might scout for different members now:

"I think they put the wagon in front of the horse, and now they are going back the first way they went and see how that works; we've got to see who Bobby Lashley is going to get now. I do (if Lashley and the Profits will split)." [40:01 - 41:00]

What happened between the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley on the latest SmackDown episode?

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford took on Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in tag team action this week, and as expected, Lashley was in their corner.

The former world champion even interfered in the match, which surprised Dawkins and inadvertently cost them a victory against LWO. Following the loss, an irate Lashley was seen scolding the duo backstage, demanding they return all the gifts he'd given them.

Lashley warned that if they weren't capable enough to "get the job done," the Street Profits could stay in catering while he looked for other members for his group.

