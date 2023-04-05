Former WWE Champion reveals original plan for blockbuster match against Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns had his plate full with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the Road to WrestleMania 39. However, Sheamus has now revealed that the WWE creative's original plan was something different.

The Brawling Brutes teamed up with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre and waged war against The Bloodline in November last year. According to The Celtic Warrior, the plan was to have him challenge The Tribal Chief after their interaction in the WarGames match at the 2022 Survivor Series.

In a sit-down interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Sheamus touched on competing in his first-ever WarGames match. When the topic of the nixed bout between The Irishman and Roman Reigns came up, Sheamus stated:

"It was heading that way, and then things changed. Things change all the time, so creative stuff happens, and it was heading in that direction, and you know, it just took a U-turn." [24:24-24:36]

The Celtic Warrior wants a match against former WWE Universal Champion

Sheamus has faced a plethora of legends in his illustrious career, including Brock Lesnar. However, both times he faced The Beast Incarnate were at live house show events.

Earlier last month, The Irishman took to Twitter, reminding fans of the fact that the two former World Champions have not yet faced each other in a substantial program on WWE TV:

"Run this back, go large, call it…"The Banger To End All Bangers!" #sheamusvbrock #takemymoney #banger," Sheamus tweeted.

Sheamus @WWESheamus

“The Banger To End All Bangers!”

The veteran was last seen at WrestleMania 39 in an absolute 'banger' of a match against Drew McIntyre and Gunther. Whilst he came up short, Sheamus arguably came out of the match looking better than the other two owing to his mesmerizing and gutsy performance.

After putting on some amazing matches against Gunther over the last couple of months, fans would truly love to see The Celtic Warrior win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at this point.

What do you think of Sheamus wrestling Brock Lesnar down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

