WWE Superstar Sheamus wants to 'smash' current champion's face following WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently sent out a message to Gunther following their match at WrestleMania 39.

On Night 2 of the WrestleMania 39 premium live event, The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre faced The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. The match initially began with Gunther trying to manipulate The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior against each other, but instead, McIntyre hit a Claymore on Gunther.

After a continuous back-and-forth brawl, The Ring General won the match by hitting McIntyre with a powerbomb, thus retaining his title one more time.

Taking to social media, Sheamus uploaded a photo of himself alongside McIntyre after the brutal bout and sent out a message to the Imperium member. The Celtic Warrior mentioned that he would like to face Gunther one more time:

"Aftermath.. still wanna smash his stupid face in (emoji) #BangerMania"

Check out Sheamus' tweet below:

Dutch Mantell didn't want WWE Superstars Sheamus, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre to have a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell didn't want Sheamus, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre to have a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell had mentioned that based on The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General's match at Clash at the Castle, the duo should once again go one-on-one. He further detailed that it would be easier to focus on two people at a time, rather than three:

"I'm gonna choose Sheamus again because of what they did at Clash at the Castle, I'd do it one more time. It was a hit there. I think when you start throwing three-ways together then you've convoluted and I think it takes some of the match quality down, really. Much easier to concentrate on one guy than two. I would go on Sheamus on that one," said Mantell.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Celtic Warrior.

