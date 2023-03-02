Former WWE Champion calls out Brock Lesnar for a blockbuster match

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place in a few weeks, and it looks like Brock Lesnar has a new challenger in the form of SmackDown star Sheamus.

Brock Lesnar is at a stage in his career where he has conquered almost everything in pro wrestling. The legend is especially loved today with his "Cowboy Brock" character that closely resembles his real-life persona.

Despite leaving fans disappointed with the WrestleMania bout between The Beast and Omos made official by WWE, Lesnar still draws like no other. Meanwhile, Sheamus and Brock Lesnar only got to face each other twice, both at live events, thus robbing fans all over the world of witnessing the two wrestle.

Perhaps the company could utilize The Celtic Warrior's recent post, which retrieved a scene from their house show match in 2016, as an opportunity for a future feud between the two.

"Run this back, go large, call it…"The Banger To End All Bangers!" #sheamusvbrock #takemymoney #banger," Sheamus tweeted.

Sheamus has also been rallying to face Gunther at WrestleMania 39, while his tag partner Drew McIntyre issued a challenge to The Ring General on SmackDown LowDown a few days ago.

It remains to be seen who will prevail in the 20-Man Battle Royal scheduled for the MSG event on March 12, where both the former WWE Champions will compete, among other top names.

Is Vince McMahon behind Brock Lesnar's unlikely WWE WrestleMania match?

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon have maintained a strong relationship. When the former WWE Chairman retired last year, some reports surfaced online that The Beast walked out on the company, albeit it was later debunked.

While Triple H still manages creative, WrestleVotes reported that Vince was behind the idea of Brock Lesnar versus Omos at WrestleMania 39.

"I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through," tweeted WrestleVotes.

It is rumored that Omos and MVP being involved with Brock Lesnar on the Road to WrestleMania 39 could have ramifications for future events.

The Beast was last seen losing to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber after the former intentionally got himself disqualified by hitting a low blow on The All Mighty while being held in the Hurt Lock.

