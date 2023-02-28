Create

"No one asked for it" - Fans on Twitter are disappointed after Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match against 28-year-old star is made official

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 28, 2023 08:41 IST
A "huge" match has been made official for Lesnar at WrestleMania

It was less than a year ago when Brock Lesnar headlined WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns. This year, he will seemingly be facing Omos at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to the segment and Lesnar accepting MVP's challenge.

As fans may remember, last week on RAW, MVP challenged Brock Lesnar on Omos' behalf to a match at WrestleMania 39. This week, the match was made official in a segment between Lesnar and MVP.

However, most fans are not happy with the fact that The Beast Incarnate is facing The Nigerian Giant without any build.

Check out how the internet reacted to the segment:

Well...It's official.Brock Lesnar vs Omos is confirmed for WWE Wrestlemania 39. Jesus. What a massive L this is from a creative standpoint. No one asked for it. No one sane anyways... twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1LoJcOfJ2o
Everyone’s reaction to WWE actually booking Omos vs Brock Lesnar at wrestlemania #WWERaw https://t.co/aXIUX89wT3
@TheBludLine @WWE @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos @The305MVP I’m not hyped for it but I trust triple H so I’m sure however this goes down it will be awesome. Maybe this is Omos’s time to prove himself
The people who wanted Brock Lesnar vs Omos at WrestleMania: #WWERaw https://t.co/MSD60x2mdv
If they want to make the most out of Brock Lesnar vs Omos @ #WrestleMania39 then Omos should squash Brock like Brock did Cena!!! Then build off of that with Omos being truly unstoppable!! Brock winning means nothing Lashley already beat Omos!!!
@WrestleOps Watch Omos bust out a shooting star press on Brock Lesnar and the world explodes 🤣🤣🤣
"I accept your challenge!"Brock Lesnar & Omos at #WrestleMania. Wrestling fans: #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/Qi4an6sOzx
So we’re really gonna see Brock Lesnar vs OMOS at WrestleMania?#WWERaw https://t.co/psDJilCv62
Omos Vs Brock Lesnar finna go CRAZY Idk what everyone is so upset about😂😭https://t.co/4DsUmRcWL8
OMOSAPIANS, OMOS VS BROCK LESNAR IS HAPPENING #WWERaw https://t.co/73xFacV9qj

It will be interesting to see how things play out for The Nigerian Giant. Many fans expected the inconclusive finish of the Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber to lead to a final rubber match at WrestleMania. However, it seems like WWE is going in the direction of Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt instead.

As for Omos, he happened to lose to Lashley last year at WrestleMania before MVP aligned with him on RAW. It remains to be seen how this rivalry will pan out in the near future.

