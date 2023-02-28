"No one asked for it" - Fans on Twitter are disappointed after Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match against 28-year-old star is made official

It was less than a year ago when Brock Lesnar headlined WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns. This year, he will seemingly be facing Omos at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to the segment and Lesnar accepting MVP's challenge.
As fans may remember, last week on RAW, MVP challenged Brock Lesnar on Omos' behalf to a match at WrestleMania 39. This week, the match was made official in a segment between Lesnar and MVP.
However, most fans are not happy with the fact that The Beast Incarnate is facing The Nigerian Giant without any build.
Check out how the internet reacted to the segment:
It will be interesting to see how things play out for The Nigerian Giant. Many fans expected the inconclusive finish of the Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber to lead to a final rubber match at WrestleMania. However, it seems like WWE is going in the direction of Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt instead.
As for Omos, he happened to lose to Lashley last year at WrestleMania before MVP aligned with him on RAW. It remains to be seen how this rivalry will pan out in the near future.
