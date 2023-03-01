Veteran breaks his silence with interesting claim following Brock Lesnar beatdown on WWE RAW

MVP successfully managed to get Omos on the WrestleMania 39 match card on WWE RAW this week when he and Brock Lesnar met in the VIP Lounge.

Brock Lesnar was looking to close the deal with MVP by offering a toast with a drink of his own, which he called the "White Lightning." The latter, however, wound up spitting it onto Lesnar's face. This ultimately led to The Beast hitting him with an F5.

The former United States Champion recently took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Lesnar's actions. MVP wrote in his post that he had lost his "new diamond earrings," implying that the jewelry set may have been expensive.

"I lost one of my relatively new diamond earrings taking that F5 in the VIP "Longue." Anyone want to donate to a fund to buy me a new set?"

Could Brock Lesnar versus Omos at WrestleMania 39 be part of a bigger story on WWE RAW?

When Brock Lesnar uncharacteristically got himself disqualified from his match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe was disappointed and questioned the point of the feud.

The two behemoths' contest in Montreal was their third encounter, and many had expected it to be the decider. If it was, in fact, the final showdown between Lesnar and Lashley, it was a total bust considering the year-long buildup.

Bobby Lashley has since found himself on Bray Wyatt's radar, with the two likely to face each other in a stipulation bout at WrestleMania 39.

Now that WWE has thrown The Nigerian Giant into the mix, however, Bobby Lashley could possibly re-enter the program once he has wrapped things up with Bray Wyatt.

Could all this be a ploy by MVP to get his way and reform the once-dominant faction on Monday Night RAW? Only time will tell.

It's not impossible for Brock Lesnar to be outnumbered in a few months, forcing The Beast to face The All Mighty once again. This time, the rivals could finally end the program on a high note.

Do you think The Hurt Business is looking to tame The Beast? Sound off in the comments section below.

