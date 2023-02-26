Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 39 match set to have interesting twist - Report

Bray Wyatt threw a curveball on WWE SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber, shocking fans at the revelation that he will go after the winner of the Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley match in Montreal, Canada.

On the February 24 edition of the blue brand, it was made clear who the mega-star would be facing at WrestleMania 39. During a bizarre segment of the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt addressed The All Mighty's promo on RAW in which the latter name-dropped him.

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's match at the SoFi Stadium will reportedly have a gimmick, as per Xero News. While no further information was revealed, it was also mentioned that the bout would likely be made official this week along with Finn Balor versus Edge. Both matches are expected to be contested under stipulations.

This will only be Wyatt's second televised match since his return to the Stamford-based promotion in October 2022. His first match at the Royal Rumble was contested under the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black stipulation.

Bray Wyatt puts LA Knight through a table at WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow

WWE presented the Road to WrestleMania Supershow Live Event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL, on February 25, 2023.

The show featured a rematch between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, contested under a "Lights Out Street Fight" stipulation. The former WWE Champion put Knight through a table that shone neon lights. You can check out the full results of the event here.

Wyatt's return to the Stamford-based promotion has evoked a mostly positive reception, despite overall criticism of a lag when it comes to his storylines.

A WrestleMania Hollywood showdown between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley was the last thing anybody had in mind until two weeks ago.

With a fresh matchup and stipulation added to it, the former world champions could pull off a remarkable affair on The Grandest Stage. WWE also seemingly has major plans for Bray's first appearance at WrestleMania in two years.

For Wyatt, in particular, this may be a huge test as his last appearance at the "Showcase of Immortals" was a forgettable dud before being released by the company.

