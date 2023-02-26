WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Bray Wyatt puts former rival through table, female star makes debut, Cody Rhodes joins top faction (Champaign, IL)

With WrestleMania season truly upon us, WWE hosted its Road to WrestleMania Supershow on February 25. The event was live from the State Farm Arena in Champaign, Illinois, and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kickstarted with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, who continued their rivalry from the red brand. The Man will team up with Lita on the upcoming RAW to challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Lynch picked up an important victory over her rival ahead of the title match.

Next up, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson reignited their rivalry with The Judgment Day. The duo have been absent from TV programming for the last few weeks. However, they managed to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in a tag team match.

Elsewhere on the show, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler continued their dominance in the women's tag team division. The former MMA duo defeated Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag team match after a confrontation between them on SmackDown last night.

The Bloodline was also in action in Champaign. The heel faction was without their leader Roman Reigns. They defeated Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus in a six-man tag match.

Bray Wyatt also defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out match. The former WWE Champion put his former rival through a table.

Cody Rhodes took on Finn Balor upon his return to the live circuit. The American Nightmare was attacked by The Judgment Day after the bout. However, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came out to make the save.

Rhodes then expressed his wish to join The Club as the trio threw up the 'Too Sweet' sign.

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in a fatal four-way match. The Queen faced off against Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Zoey Stark, who made her live circuit debut. Flair retained the title to continue her reign.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Austin Theory in the main event. The Visionary attempted to win back the United States Championship. He was, however, unable to do so.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Champaign, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya & Tegan Nox

The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Braun Strowman

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 4-Way

WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins

