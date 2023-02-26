[Watch] Cody Rhodes reunites with former stable members at WWE live event

WWE hosted its Road to WrestleMania Supershow at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, which featured an amazing moment involving Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has been the company's top babyface since returning to his old hunting ground at WrestleMania last year. Rhodes was present at this week's live event, where he defeated The Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a singles match.

He was then attacked by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. came out to make the save.

Cody Rhodes then addressed the live crowd, stating that he wants to be a part of The Club as the three men have been members of The Bullet Club in the past. They then went on to throw the Japanese stable's signature 'Too Sweet' sign.

Medusa believes WWE needs to push Sami Zayn instead of Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn's popularity among fans has soared to great heights in the last year. The underdog from Underground is the most over babyface on the WWE roster, and many believe he should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Wrestling veteran Medusa, aka Alundra Blayze, also believes that the former Honorary Uce is the "next big thing" and should be pushed over Cody Rhodes.

"I don’t know about you guys but I think @SamiZayn is the next big thing! If they stifle him from growing, I think it’ll be a big mistake. I know they’re trying to protect Cody Rhodes but they need to let it go organically. there’s no coming back," she wrote.

The American Nightmare has been undefeated since his return to WWE last year. He punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania after outlasting 29 other performers in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Sami Zayn, meanwhile, looks on course to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title at the Showcase of Immortals. The former Bloodline member could reunite with Kevin Owens in the coming weeks after the latter saved him from a post-match beatdown at Elimination Chamber.

