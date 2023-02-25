"I think it'll be a big mistake" - Wrestling legend thinks WWE needs to push 38-year-old SmackDown star instead of Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is the guy in WWE right now - at least in terms of being a top babyface. With the biggest match of his career coming his way in a little over a month, WWE legend Alundra Blayze thinks the company could be making a mistake by pushing Rhodes instead of another star.

The Hall of Famer established herself in the 1990s and was infamously involved in the trash can incident where she brought the WWF Women's title to WCW and trashed it on live television. Some believe this incident was why Vince McMahon was so paranoid about Bret Hart leaving WWF in 1997 without officially dropping the title. Despite Hart saying he would vacate the WWF Title before leaving, McMahon took matters into his own hands.

Alundra Blayze/Madusa took to Twitter to support Sami Zayn, who she thinks WWE should push. She believes that he should be pushed over Cody Rhodes despite WWE trying to protect the latter:

"I don’t know about you guys but I think @SamiZayn is the next big thing! If they stifle him from growing, I think it’ll be a big mistake. I know they’re trying to protect Cody Rhodes but they need to let it go organically. there’s no coming back," she wrote.

Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks I don’t know about you guys but I think @SamiZayn is the next big thing! If they stifle him from growing I think it’ll be a big mistake. I know they’re trying to protect Cody Rhodes but they need to let it go organically. there’s no coming back🤷‍♀️ I don’t know about you guys but I think @SamiZayn is the next big thing! If they stifle him from growing I think it’ll be a big mistake. I know they’re trying to protect Cody Rhodes but they need to let it go organically. there’s no coming back🤷‍♀️

Is WWE going to have Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has already crossed 900 days as the Universal Champion and nearly a year as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Many believe that since he isn't advertised for Money in the Bank in London, Cody Rhodes could dethrone him.

Ultimately, every rumor will be taken with a grain of salt and labeled as speculation.

The Bloodline story has seen Roman Reigns go over three years without being pinned, and it's going to be interesting to see if The American Nightmare stands a chance of doing what nobody has done since 2019.

Should Cody end the epic run of Roman Reigns? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes