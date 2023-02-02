WWE has plans for another unique gimmick match at WrestleMania 39

WWE Royal Rumble featured a sponsorship contest pitting Bray Wyatt and LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The bout garnered a mixed reception. Nevertheless, it is unique and has its fair share of admirers.

Craig Stimmel, the WWE senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, has now touted that there are plans to integrate sponsorships into WrestleMania 39 the same way Mountain Dew Pitch Black was integrated into the January premium live event.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stimmel revealed that this year's Show of Shows would feature a sponsored match just like Royal Rumble.

"I don’t want to give away too much, but it’ll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they’ll be able to bring to that match," Stimmel said. "So we’re going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well." [H/T: Fightful]

Mountain Dew Pitch Black also sponsored the post-show press conference. The WWE senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships also stated that the same format would follow for this year's 'Mania.

"When you think about putting WrestleMania on, we’re going to be showing across millions of households on Peacock, we’re also going to have a social presence. We’re also going to have a post-match press conference that’s going to be sponsored this year — you saw that with Mountain Dew and Royal Rumble — but we’re going to have that again at WrestleMania [...] I think when we approach brands, we want to make sure that that holistic picture is in place… we’re looking for that audience overlap," added Stimmel. [H/T: Fightful]

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Pepsi, Take Two, and Mars/Snickers were named as WWE sponsors.

What we know so far of WWE WrestleMania 39

The company has already announced a few blockbuster matches for the show, including Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is rumored to be the main event of Night Two, Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's title.

The challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship will be decided at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which is set to take place on February 18, 2023, in Quebec, Canada. The winner of the Chamber match will battle the EST at the Show of Shows.

Aside from the officially announced bouts, the company has teased several contests for the Grandest Stage, including a rumored three-way contest between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

