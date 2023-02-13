WWE Spoilers: What major WrestleMania 39 plans does WWE have for Bray Wyatt?

WrestleMania 39 is one of the most exciting events of the year, and it looks like Bray Wyatt won't be missing out on them based on some recent WWE spoilers. Not only will the superstar be in attendance, but a grand gesture will also be made in his presence.

Every April, the Stamford-based promotion showcases spectacular and big-time matches. This may come in the form of superstars and maybe even some celebrity guests trying their hand inside the ring. However, other special moments during 'Mania are the personal entrances of each wrestler.

According to Xero News, Bray Wyatt will have a match at WrestleMania 39, but no opponent has been confirmed yet. However, it's reported that the company may bring in the band Code Orange to perform Wyatt's current entrance song Shatter live for his entrance.

"Bray Wyatt is expected to have a match at WrestleMania 39. My source couldn't confirm who he will be up against at this moment in time but WWE had spoken about Code Orange performing "Shatter" at the show as far back as November," Xero News tweeted.

WrestleMania 39 will be held at the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2. So far, Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship are the matches confirmed.

WWE Spoilers: Wrestling legend names the superstar Bray Wyatt shouldn't face at WrestleMania 39

Wyatt may have just ended his feud with LA Knight after the first-ever Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. While names may still be unclear for the former Universal Champion just yet, Konnan believes one superstar that shouldn't be discussed is Karrion Kross.

Speaking on K100, Konnan stated that the match between Kross and Waytt at WrestleMania 39 might not be good. He then continued to express his thoughts on Bray Wyatt.

"I'm just afraid that the match won't be good. I didn't like the Royal Rumble match between Knight and Bray Wyatt. He's [Wyatt] been in a lot of matches that weren't good, including the one with Randy Orton. That's my problem. I don't think the in-ring would be good. If he was like the leader of some good workers, that would be a lot better. I'm just not into him right now," said Konnan.

It remains to be seen if any of the WWE spoilers regarding Bray Wyatt's inclusion in WrestleMania Hollywood are true. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see at the upcoming shows.

