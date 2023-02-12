Former WWE Champion could have a grand entrance at WrestleMania Hollywood - Reports

WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania Hollywood. Several top stars will showcase their skills on The Grandest Stage of Them All, including Bray Wyatt. The company might have something special planned for the event.

The Eater of Worlds made a monumental comeback to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 and has portrayed a new character ever since. A significant part of his gimmick is his new entrance song called Shatter by Code Orange.

According to a new report from Xero News, WWE has plans for Bray Wyatt to have a match at their flagship show. There has also been speculation about Code Orange performing Shatter in front of thousands of fans at WrestleMania Hollywood. This could very well mean that the former WWE Champion will arrive in a grand fashion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"Bray Wyatt is expected to have a match at WrestleMania 39. My source couldn't confirm who he will be up against at this moment in time but WWE had spoken about Code Orange performing "Shatter" at the show as far back as November," stated Xero News.

This information should be treated as a rumor as nothing has been confirmed yet. If the popular band does go on to perform the song at WrestleMania, fans will be nothing but amazed, to say the least.

Bray Wyatt had an interesting Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023 ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt was involved in a heated rivalry with LA Knight for months ahead of Royal Rumble 2023. He had his first televised match since his return in a unique setting as the two competed in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

The audience was unclear about the exact look of the bout before it started. After the two rivals entered the ring, the lights went dark and revealed the hidden fluorescent color scheme at ring side. Wyatt even had a florescent paint on him to look intimidating.

After The Eater of Worlds picked up a quick win, the action continued outside the ring. The two competitors continued to brawl inside the audience, where Uncle Howdy hit LA Knight with a devastating body splash.

The encounter received mixed reactions, but it was a great step toward innovation in wrestling. Fans might see more of such matches in the future, possibly at WrestleMania Hollywood.

