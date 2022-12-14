As WWE wraps up 2022, the excitement is building up as we are on the road to WrestleMania 39. Fans are extremely hyped to witness a potentially blockbuster Royal Rumble laden with surprises. The Show of Shows itself promises to be arguably the most star-studded edition in its nearly 40-year history.

With John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock all possibly competing in the two-night extravaganza, WrestleMania 39 could be a dream card. Thus, fans are spoilt for choice with regard to the possible blockbuster matchups they would love to see. However, there are some potential clashes that seem tempting but shouldn't happen when the Hollywood spectacle rolls around.

Here are five such potential WWE WrestleMania 39 matches that must not happen:

#5: The Money In The Bank Ladder matches

The Money In The Bank contract has become one of the most effective star-making devices in WWE's arsenal for over 15 years. The MITB ladder match was introduced as an annual feature of WrestleMania before earning a premium live event all to itself due to its huge popularity. There have been talks of scrapping the event under the Triple H creative regime and returning the match at the Show of Shows.

While it's an intriguing prospect, it would rob the WWE Universe of the Money In The Bank premium live event. It would also take up more than an hour's worth of runtime, depriving some talent of valuable time to shine in the singles competition. The MITB ladder match remains special away from 'Mania, but the legendary flagship show makes singles matches featured on it more special.

The Money In The Bank ladder matches should therefore, not happen at WrestleMania 39.

#4: Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins IV

Can they top their WrestleMania 38 classic?

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins faced off at WrestleMania 38 upon the American Nightmare's return to WWE. The duo delivered an instant classic before adding two arguably better sequels at this year's Backlash and Hell in A Cell respectively. Their third instalment was the best-received of the lot due to Rhodes' incredibly gutsy win despite carrying a very graphic pectoral muscle injury.

The American Nightmare is arguably the top favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, upon his return, a few fans would prefer to see Rhodes face The Visionary, who put him on the shelf in their storyline. While Rhodes vs Rollins IV is definitely a clash most would love to see, it is decidedly less 'Mania-worthy than Rhodes vs Reigns, with the most prestigious prizes in the business at stake.

#3: Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar III

A 'Mania-worthy sequel, but not at WrestleMania 39

The Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar rivalry is tied at one win apiece, with Lashley prevailing at Royal Rumble 2022 and Lesnar winning at Crown Jewel. The All Mighty has gone off the rails since his narrow loss to The Beast, turning heel and becoming fairly unstable. The two-time world champion's spiral into madness hit a new milestone on WWE RAW by getting kayfabe fired by Adam Pearce.

All this seems to be building up to a decider match between the legendary behemoths, perhaps in the Hell In a Cell structure. It's a perfectly appropriate WrestleMania matchup, but for WrestleMania 39, there are much more desirable matches fans want to see. Brock Lesnar vs Gunther is a much fresher match with a more compelling storyline than Lashley vs Lesnar III, and that is the only reason why the latter should not happen at The Show Of Shows.

Royal Rumble 2023 would be a more appropriate stage for the conclusion of the story between Big Bob and The Conqueror.

#2: Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championships

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns have had nearly a decade's worth of shared history in WWE. Besides the Wyatt Family's battles with Reigns' Big Dog persona, Bray was the man who lost the Universal Championship to Reigns to kick off the latter's historic reign. There's a story to be told between them since The Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman instead of Wyatt to win the title.

Wyatt, though, isn't the right man to face and potentially dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The likes of Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes will have more to gain from taking that spot.

#1: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs John Cena MUST NOT happen at WWE WrestleMania 39

Stone Cold vs John Cena is one of the biggest dream matches WWE has never got to book in its illustrious history. A matchup between arguably the company's most popular stars of all time is an eternally appealing prospect. At WrestleMania 39, however, it would not be the best use of either jorts-wearing megastar, considering how rarely they wrestle.

Would they each have better matches against younger stars like LA Knight and Austin Theory, with more long-term benefits for WWE? Yes. In the end, it's more important to build new stars than to have two already immortal megastars have a nostalgia service match.

