Bray Wyatt should not face WWE SmackDown star at WrestleMania 39, according to Konnan

Wrestling legend Konnan believes WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should avoid booking Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

Wyatt recently returned to in-ring action with a win over LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. While the former WWE Champion is among the most notable babyfaces on SmackDown right now, Kross is one of the brand's top villains.

Konnan explained on K100 why he thinks a feud between the SmackDown stars is not a good idea:

"I'm just afraid that the match won't be good. I didn't like the Royal Rumble match between Knight and Bray Wyatt. He's [Wyatt] been in a lot of matches that weren't good, including the one with Randy Orton. That's my problem. I don't think the in-ring would be good. If he was like the leader of some good workers, that would be a lot better. I'm just not into him right now." [1:09 – 1:31]

Konnan added that he would rather see Wyatt face The Undertaker again instead of Kross. The Deadman recently whispered something in Wyatt's ear during an in-ring segment on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW.

Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania history

Despite his WWE experience, Bray Wyatt has never won a match at WrestleMania in front of fans.

One of Wyatt's most memorable WWE in-ring battles came at WrestleMania 30 when he was beaten by John Cena. A year later, he suffered another high-profile defeat to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31.

The former Wyatt Family leader also lost at the event against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 37.

Wyatt's only victory at WWE's biggest show of the year came at WrestleMania 36, where he beat Cena in a cinematic Firefly Fun House match. He also appeared in non-wrestling segments at WrestleMania 32 and WrestleMania 34.

Karrion Kross, by contrast, has never competed at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt vs. Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit K100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes